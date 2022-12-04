Zara Aleena, Zara’s murderer and depraved social media troll, is still posting twisted posts on Facebook & Instagram

SICK social media posts by Zara Aleena’s murderer are still online.

The threats include those made by Jordan McSweeney (29) to his dad.

1 Sick social media posts by Zara Aleena’s murderer are still online Credit: PA

He has set up Instagram and Facebook profiles to harass ex-girlfriends.

One post was all he boasted of “boxing my girl”.

At the Old Bailey two weeks ago, he admitted sexually assaulting and murdering 5ft 1in law graduate Zara, 35, in Ilford, East London — days after he was released from prison.

While he was due to be sentenced for his crimes on December 14, we found that some of the posts he made via social media are still active.

The National Victims Association’s David Hines demanded: “Why haven’t the authorities contacted Facebook and Instagram immediately?”

Norman Brennan is a former cop who was also an anti-crime campaigner. “When despicable individuals such as this commit horrific crimes such as murder, their social media accounts should be immediately closed.”

Zara’s suicide sparked fury following the grisly murders of Sarah Everard (London) and Sabina Everard (London), as Zara walked home.

There were hundreds of people who attended vigils after her death to raise awareness about the violence perpetrated by men against women.

For comment, we reached out to Instagram and Facebook.