Zack Snyder Reacts To Army Of The Dead And Justice League’s Oscar Attention

Although Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage is generating the most chatter concerning the 94th Academy Awards, there were plenty of other notable moments from last night’s ceremony. For example, while he didn’t compete in any of the official categories, both of Zack Snyder’s 2021 cinematic offerings, Zack Snyder’s Justice League Army of the Dead, recognized at this year’s Oscars, and the filmmaker has since reacted to this proverbial spotlight being shined on his work.

The scene is set in Zack Snyder’s Justice League when Ezra Miller’s Flash entered the Speed Force to travel back through time and prevent Earth from being destroyed was voted by fans as the #1 Oscars Cheer Moment, outpacing competitors like the three Spider-Men teaming up in Spider-Man has no way homeCaptain America yelling “Avengers assemble!”In Avengers: EndgameThere were many people dissatisfied on social media. Zack Snyder’s Justice League getting first place, Zack Snyder was naturally thankful for the shoutout, posting this on Vero:

Because Justice League’s theatrical cut was released in late 2017, Zack Snyder’s Justice League wasn’t eligible to win any of Oscars last night, but the director’s fans came out in droves to ensure it got some attention at the ceremony. They didn’t stop with his four-hour superhero epic either, because Netflix’s Army of the DeadHe was the Oscars Fan Favorite winner, reigning supreme over all Tick, Tick… Boom!, Spider-Man has no way home, MinamataCamila Cabello-led Cinderella. Snyder expressed his gratitude to his fans for this honor.

The release Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max followed after years of fans campaigning for the filmmaker’s original vision of the movie to be seen, since the theatrical version of Justice LeagueJossWhedon was responsible for reshooting the film. The director’s cut celebrated its first anniversary earlier this month, and on that we got our first official look at Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern, who was originally supposed to appear opposite Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne at the end of the story rather than Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter. Many fans are still calling for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, but between the studio having different plans for upcoming DC movies and Snyder keeping busy over at Netflix, for now, it doesn’t look likely that will happen.

Netflix’s one-year anniversary will be celebrated on May 14. Army of the DeadYou can stream the movie on the streaming service. Zack Snyder views the zombie-packed heist film as a spiritual successor of his. Dawn of the DeadRemake, launched a franchise that included the Army of ThievesMovie prequel released October. Lost VegasA series anime-style and the upcoming sequel Planet of the DeadSnyder will co-direct and direct the film. Snyder is currently working on Rebel Moon, where he’s re-teaming with Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, among others.

