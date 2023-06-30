Yusef Salam, member of ‘Exonerated Five’ declares victory in City Council Election

Yusef Salam, member of the Exonerated 5 and a political novice has announced his victory in his campaign forNew York City council seat in Harlem.

Salaam claimed victory Tuesday night. However, the official results will take several days because of the city’s ranking choice. The voting system system, CBS News reported.

CBS News reports that the unofficial results of the Board of Elections in the city show Salaam to be the top choice of 50.1% of voters. As of Wednesday, 99.9% of the scanners had reported.

Salaam beat two local politicians, both of whom had been active in politics for many years. Daily News reported.

Inez Dickens had received 25 percent of the vote. She previously held the same seat, but her term had expired. CBS News reports that Al Taylor, the incumbent Assemblyman from California had 14,4 percent of votes while Kristin Jordan Richardson withdrew.

He said in his winning speech on Tuesday that “this campaign is about the people who have been forgotten.” The campaign was about those that were forgotten. “This campaign was about our Harlem neighborhood that is pushed out of the mainstream.”

Salaam was tried along with Antron Mccray, Kevin Richardson and Raymond Santana in 1989, for the rape of and assault on a woman in Central Park. The group is known as Central Park FiveLater, it was found that they were wrongfully accused of raping a woman who had been jogging through Central Park. The Five, who were teens at the time, gave false statements to police during interrogations.

“What has happened on this campaign has restored my faith in knowing that I was born for this,” he added. “I am not a seasoned politician. So therefore this was not politics as usual.”

Central Park Five were sentenced to prison for years until 2002, when a DNA-confirmed confession by a new man led to their release. The Exonerated five became the group’s name later.

Salaam will represent the 9th District, including the East Harlem area where he was raised, in the City Council if he wins Tuesday’s primary election.

