Y&R Spoilers: Victoria Strikes Hard – Ashland Can Not Accept Defeat

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), was cheating Ashland Locke, Robert Newman. She didn’t want to reconcile.

It appears that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) was not fully clued in, as Victoria said it was not her father’s idea when asked by Ashland. She believes that her short-lived husband is a manipulator.

It seems that he has lost all, with his company being absorbed into a restored Newman Enterprises. He also lost the half-billion he received as a reward for leaving Newman Locke. Will the Lockeness Monster, also known as Lockeness Monster, regain his name?

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Victoria Newman Stands Up For Family

Victoria strongly supported her family’s defense during Ashland’s offence. She criticized his backstory and what he did for her and the Newmans.

It is fair to reinforce that Ashland’s cancer lie was hideous. He had no qualms about using that emotional hammer to worm his way into Victoria’s heart and mind. He then claimed their love was real when he was caught.

Ashland believes Victoria would be happier with him, despite everything he’s done. He also believes it is better for her to leave her children and loved ones. What does that signify in terms of respect?

Y&R Spoilers – Ashland Locke Takes It All In

Viewers may have assumed Ashland was going for a bad response. He kept his cool, and listened to everything Victoria had to say.

However, Ashland’s public bravado involved his many exploits in New York. He was proud to be known as the Lockeness Monster. Later, after moving to Genoa City, Wisconsin, and not being able to blame the Big Apple’s ultra-competitive atmosphere for his actions, Ashland implemented the cancer lie to perfection.

Fans expect payback since this is soap. What Ashland will say, who he targets and when the timeline will take place are all crucial questions.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Victor Newman Feeling Better

Victor was completely overwhelmed in recent months. He was okay with Ashland’s past and believed he loved Victoria, no matter what he currently claims.

Victor purchased Cyaxares from Ashland. This became a show-me for Adam Newman, Mark Grossman. Ashland also outwitted Adam, as viewers will recall.

Victoria’s revealed planMoustache will be able to rest easy. But the Newman’s will need to close ranks as Ashland’s pride was damaged. He likely has financial resources and possible anti-Newman support. He has nothing to lose.

