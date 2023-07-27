Y&R Spoilers: Tucker’s Plans Are Not Smooth – Jack’s Enemy Forces Him To Defend Phyllis?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) is working multiple angles in Genoa City, Wisconsin. His main purpose is remarrying Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), which makes executing Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) plan crucial.

Phyllis is already reacting badly to Tucker’s manipulative tactics. He met with her shortly after dropping his proposal at the Genoa City Athletic Club. His follow-up chat at Society included a veiled threat to pull Carson (no last name known for the Emergency Medical Technician played by Walter Belenky) from the table.

Meanwhile, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is plotting an offensive move against Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). He believes his sister is being manipulated by Tucker to sink Jabot.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Is Diane Jenkins Using Jack Abbott?

Just as Jack believes Tucker is pulling Ashley’s strings and exploiting her loathing of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), so too does Davidson’s character believe the same about her brother’s fiance.

Diane reinserted herself into Jack’s life in quick order. Within months of him being outraged by the reveal that Diane was never accidentally killed by Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Jack fell back in love with his one-time fiance and the mother of his youngest son, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Y&R Spoilers – Ashley Abbott Offers Thumbs Up

Ashley played coy until recently when she told Tucker that the second nuptial he has been begging for is on. So, they are teased to share that news with their children, who are also a couple, Abby Newman Abbott (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton Winters (Bryton James).

Abby and Devon were jointly skeptical of Tucker’s intentions. But Devon has come around on Tucker and Ashley now believes her mother loves St. John’s character. So, Ordway and James’ characters are cautiously optimistic and plan to have the wedding at the Chancellor mansion.

As a side note, viewers realized why Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) surrendered his family legacy home to Abby and Devon when learning that Ashley and Tucker’s wedding will be held in that fabled location. It goes along with the revived GCAC setting as part of Y&R’s fiftieth anniversary year celebration.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Phyllis Summers Helped By Others?

Phyllis is fighting for survival. She will benefit from Tucker’s plan to use Carson’s fake eyewitness testimony about Phyllis being forced to kill Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) in self-defense.

However, Tucker’s comment about Carson being unreliable implies he will only also have his paid dupe to deliver for Phyllis if she delivers. A scenario where Tucker believes she is crossing him could result in Jack learning about the forced plan and defending Phyllis in the end.

Of course, Jack would need to calculate the impact that would have on Diane if the above happens on Y&R.

This site is a leading source for everything linked to The Young and the Restless. Check back regularly for Y&R spoilers and news!

The post Y&R Spoilers: Tucker’s Plans Are Not Smooth – Jack’s Enemy Forces Him To Defend Phyllis? appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.