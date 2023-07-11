Y&R Spoilers: Tucker’s Eavesdropping Weapon – Phyllis Plans To Finish Diane

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) was within fruitful earshot at the Genoa City Athletic Club. Overhearing Michael Baldwin (Christian Le Blanc) informing her children, Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) and Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei)The viewers saw an intriguing chat he had with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) at the Abbott mansion, which included a drop-in by Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Tucker and Ashley played up their engagement. But then something seemingly revealing happened.Tucker was talking with Ashley after Diane left about their play to marry, they hugged, and Ashley’s expression dropped to annoyance. Later, when Tucker left, she again lost her smile.

Young And The Restless Spoilers – Is Ashley Abbott Using Tucker McCall?

According to Y&R spoilers, Tucker is projecting confidence, which is something that has defined him through the years. But his return from overseas included a better-man pledge that Ashley initially thought was an act.

It is challenging to know if Ashley’s feelings for Tucker have been revived as she has led him to believe. But St. John’s character is sharp.

So, his intuition must be allowing for the possibility that his desire to remarry Ashley is not in the bank. It could be that she does retie the knot. But if Diane can be defeated before that happens, then one wonders if Ashley ever stands at a completed wedding ceremony.

Young And The Restless Spoilers – Diane Jenkins’ Threat Is Serious

Ashley gave up on trying to convince her brother, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), that Diane was still the same old viper that faked her death and lived under an assumed name (Taylor Jensen) for years while living in Los Angeles, California.

Jack’s promotion of Diane to Jabot’s Chief Talent Officer was another act that Ashley found outrageous. It remains clear that Jack can not see straight where Diane is concerned.

Whatever her true intentions toward Tucker, she does know he wants to get Diane as well. That is where his newfound knowledge of Phyllis Summer’s (Michelle Stafford) comeback plans may prove useful.

Young And The Restless Spoilers – Phyllis Summers Recommits To Takedown

Phyllis was incognito at Chancellor Park while Michael was informing Summer and Kyle about their mother’s intentions to face the soapy music shortly. Tucker sat nearby, though the trio could not see him as they were speaking.

It was surprising that Michael, who routinely takes healthy precautions, chose to meet in a public location. That choice allowed Phyllis’ sensitive information to become known.

Tucker does realize that Ashley values his creative mind. So, he will certainly put what he learned to good use, helping his fiance and, along with Ashley, intending to harm Jack’s on Y&R.

