Y&R spoilers: Sharon Falls for Cameron’s trap

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) may be six feet under, but he’s still very involved in Sharon Rosales’ (Sharon Case) life, whether she realizes it or not. According to Y&R spoilers, Sharon just fell for Cameron’s death bed dagger, hook, line, and sinker. Here’s what fans can expect on the CBS soap opera.

Apparently, Cameron Kirsten was so sinister, he already had a plan in place to keep making Sharon Rosales’ life a living hell, even after he was no longer with the living. In the CBS soap, Sharon Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Nick Newman learned from Cameron that he had included her things in his final will.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Sharon Rosales’s Mysterious Gifts

Nick and Sharon performed a symbolic funeral for Cameron Kirsten in the Young and the Restless’ most recent episode.

They both said they were excited to put an end to the Cameron-Kirsten chapter. Sharon then announced that she would keep the business Cameron had left for her, and donate it to charity in an effort to make something good out of all this.

What’s wrong wih this picture? Are you sure Cameron Kirsten gave her the company because he was good-hearted? Why would Sharon or Nick not have suspicions about this company? They could see the disaster coming a long way away.

Y&R Spoilers – Sharon Rosales In Serious Trouble

According to Y&R spoilersSharon will be bitten by the above mentioned company. Sharon’s actions could lead to a variety of criminal charges, including fraud and financial crimes. “gift” Cameron Kirsten.

Are you convinced that the business is being set up? Sharon could find herself in some serious trouble. Please let us know in the comment section below what you think and check back for the latest news and spoilers on Young and the Restless.