Y&R Spoilers – Nate Is Not Alone Victoria Is A Viper

Spoilers from The Young and the Restless show that Nate Hastings, Sean Dominic (Sean Dominic), hasn’t abandoned the woman he claims he loves. However, Elena Dawson (Brytni Tarpy), is increasingly convinced that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), poses a danger to her family.

Victoria is a chip off her old father’s block. Victoria, like Victor Newman and Eric Braeden, practices creativity.

Nate’s Newman Media job offer was tied to the loyalty he demonstrated when he did not tell his cousins Victoria was the business leader, he was working with during a halted attempt to take control of Chancellor-Winters. Victoria later threw Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) out of the Newman Media Chief Executive Officer’s spot even though she performed well.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Nate Hastings’ Newman Family Health Ties

The late Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) facilitated Nate’s connection to the Newmans. Victor had been looking for a concierge surgeon at that point in the plot, as Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), was being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Victor was eventually taken care of by Nate. A rare blood disorder was discovered and he was admitted to the hospital. Viewers know that Nikki and Victor’s maladies are rarely referenced, with Nate’s initial efforts and the Newman lovebird’s vigilance allowing their conditions to be kept in check.

In classic soap fashion, Nikki or Victor’s conditions could suddenly flair if that type of drama is desired by TPTB.

Y&R Spoilers – Elena Dawson Forced To Choose

Elena cannot allow Nate believe that he is able to fool around with Victoria. To his credit, Dominic's character has recently restrained his romantic desires.

Victoria’s offer to Nate, that he join her in a suite, was rejected. Nate told his boss that Elena was the one he loved.

History has taught us that Victoria is most likely to be stubborn. Elena will be forced to choose if Nate gives in to Victoria’s pursuit. Sarpy’s character betrayed Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James) trust. This would make it important.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Victoria Newman Has No One Else

Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) planted a purposeful idea in Elena’s mind. J.T. is the one she wants Elena interview. Hellstrom (Thad Luckyinbill), on her podcast.

Silver’s character is attempting to triangulate various characters so she can split Nate from Elena and Victor. Audra is after Nate.

Victoria does not currently have one. J.T. He could be a viable reconciliation option if J.T. But Nate would still be in Victoria’s sight on Y&R.

