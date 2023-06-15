Y&R Spoilers – Kyle Abbott Cheats on Summer?

CBS’s The Young and the Restless updates and spoilers tease the possibility of a marital breakdown in the coming weeks. Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and Summer Newman, (Allison Lanier), are said to be close to a divorce. But, it’s not just Summer’s lies that put the proverbial nail in the coffin, it’s actually Kyle’s shocking move.

Y&R Spoilers: Phyllis Summers Is Alive

According to Y&R spoilers, Kyle Abbott is still reeling from learning that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is still alive, which completely changes his mother Susan Jenkins’ (Diane Walters) legal situation. Why would Summer keep it from Kyle?

Summer and Kyle’s marriage seemed to be on the right track before their mother’s war erupted and all hell broke loose in Genoa City. They surprised viewers with how well they handled their marriage. But, that ship sailed when Summer kept her mother’s faux death a secret, and almost let her mother-in-law rot in jail for a crime she didn’t commit.

The Young and The Restless Spoilers – Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman Marriage Tested

The Young and the Restless Spoilers indicate that the road for the couple will be rocky, and Kyle Abbott wants to throw his wife in the trash. Summer desperately wants to save her marriage, to show Kyle she’s still the woman they married and that he can rely on her. She wants to know if she can trust him.

There is a rumor that there will be an affair scandalous in Genoa City, this summer. And a newcomer. Audra Charles (Silver) will get her teeth into a man who is married. Kyle Abbott is the married man that all signs point to. Audra is always hiding something, even when flirting with men. She would have some kind of leverage or blackmail proof if she slept with Kyle Abbott.

Kyle is currently furious at his wife, and has begun to reevaluate his whole marriage. Will Summer’s lies cause her husband to go too far with Audra? Please let us know in the comment section below what you think and check back for the latest news and spoilers on The Young and the Restless.