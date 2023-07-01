Y&R Spoilers: Jack Setting Himself Up For Trouble – Billy Becomes Head of Jabot?

The Young and the Restless spoilers document that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is allowing Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to gain a prominent position at Jabot. What his rediscovered love asked for, she got. Ashley Abbott’s (Eileen Davidson) warnings, along with those of many others, notably including Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), emboldened Jack. He is not acting rashly.

If a majority of the Jabot Board of Directors decides that Jack is not acting in the best interests of the company he could, as Ashley wants, be ousted.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Diane Jenkins Has Talent

Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) believed Diane had talent. So much so that he used her as a money laundering mule.

But she became wise to Jeremy and turned him in to the authorities. That led to his multi-year stint behind bars, early release, and failed revenge play against her.

Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) believed Diane had talent. He connected with Diane when she was living under an assumed name, Taylor Jensen, in Los Angeles, California.

Tucker tried to use Diane when they both returned to Genoa City, Wisconsin. But she did not tip him off to Ashley’s return from Paris, France, as he hoped. Diane also did not provide Tucker with Jabot’s financials.

Y&R Spoilers – Ashley Abbott Avoids Trouble?

Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) implored Ashley and Jack to stop fighting with each other. She invoked their father’s name and reputation, with the legend of John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) having an immediate effect that could potentially help the siblings avoid all-out war.

Tucker has been trying to persuade Ashley from fixating on Jack and Diane for months. He has gotten her to verbally agree to start a business with him.

But Ashley will have to respond in some way to Jack’s most recent move. Having Diane gain power and increase her influence at Jabot is not something Ashley can let stand.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Billy Abbott Is The Compromise Solution?

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) surprised Jack when agreeing to return to Jabot. He replaced Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) as Jack’s co-Chief Executive Officer.

Ashley does not believe Jack is capable of running the company as long as Diane is around his neck. She claims to have Abby Newman Abbott’s (Melissa Ordway) vote and is currying favor with other Board members.

Viewers might wonder if Billy will be nominated to run the show if the Board is split on who should run the Jabot show on Y&R.

