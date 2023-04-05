Y&R Spoilers : Elena Strikes At Victoria, Warning Her To Keep her Hands Off Of Her Mann?

The Young and The Restless (Y&R) spoilers and updates tease Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) strikes out at Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and she’s got a warning. Nate Hastings, Sean Dominic’s man of the moment, is her warning.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Noticing Those Lustful Looks

Elena was struck by the lustful eyes Victoria gave Nate at the Bicentennial Gala. She got them to visit Phyllis Summers, Michelle Stafford. Elena was suspicious about all the late-night and even all-night office hours. Because she’s a master of darn well Victoria’s been after her man. Elena is very attentive to Victoria’s schedule, and Nate’s statements.

Victoria actually shouldn’t be able to see what Elena’s schedule is, but as co-CEO she could have one of her assistants call in Nate’s behalf and find it out. She’ll have to check into that and see if someone has been calling about her schedule; if so, then she’ll have her ammunition against Victoria.

Y & R Spoilers – He Helped Phyllis Summers, But His Medical Days Are Done

They were trying to assist Phyllis at Genoa City Athletic Club, where she was stabilized for transport, Elena’s heart ached for when she and Nate were doctors together. He nearly bit her head off when she mentioned the “good old days” and said he is no longer a doctor, and he’s very defensive when he says so. Nate is now focused on being successful in the business world, although he’s not just going to let someone who needs help die if he can help it. So there is that left of the “old Nate” but he makes it clear they’ll never be the dynamic doctor duo of Genoa City Memorial Hospital ever again.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Elena Dawson Reconsiders

Elena reconsiders an idea that Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) gave her previously about interviewing Victoria’s first ex-husband JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) for her podcast. It is well-known that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) was abusive in the marriage to the extent that Victoria became afraid for her own life. Elena is aware that JT had a brain tumor which apparently led to his instability and poor behavior. JT spent time behind bars.

Elena usually isn’t a vindictive person, but considering Victoria is after Nate and won’t give up, maybe it’s time to bring JT to town to interview him. It would be an interesting story on how that brain tumor affected him in the ways it did, and how he’s a different man now that it’s gone.

