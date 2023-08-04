Y&R Spoilers: Chance Only Interested In Sharon? – Summer Done With Kyle

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) recently started a romantic relationship with Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case). But viewers are aware that he has grown closer to Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) in recent months.

Chance’s marriage to Abby Newman Abbott (Melissa Ordway) suddenly fell apart. Abby thought her way out of that union, deciding that they were never right as a couple. That left Chance reeling, but he has been surprisingly resilient.

Meanwhile, Floyd’s character recently took a chance in asking Sharon out. This likable pairing has since become a couple. Yet, there does seem to be chemistry building between Chance and Summer.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Sharon Rosales Not In Need Of Rescuing

Sharon put a stop to her most recent dilemma when she responded to Cameron Kirsten’s (Linden Ashby) return to Genoa City, Wisconsin.

He was intent on tormenting her after she outright rejected his demented attempt at what he viewed as a reconciliation.

Case’s character long complained about various people appointing themselves as her protector.

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) stand in that category, with Sharon’s admission that she needed help during some moments in her life and was grateful to have it.

But in recent years Sharon beat cancer, earned a degree, and became a certified counselor.

Her latest business move was to take the company Cameron willed her and begin to merge it into whatever the renamed McCall Unlimited becomes.

Y&R Spoilers – Summer Newman Drops The Abbott?

Summer had no idea that helping her mother would make her husband want a separation.

Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) reckless and nearly instantaneous pursuit of Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) shocked his wife.

Lanier’s character was not told of Kyle’s betrayal but had to learn about it the hard way. Audra has no shame and is flaunting what has happened, which further infuriated Summer.

So, it appears that the last name Summer carried since remarrying Kyle, in what was their first real marriage, may soon be dropped.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Chance Chancellor Keeps Communication Lines Open

Chance does not seem destined to leave Sharon. But the possibility that he could become involved with Summer during these early stages of his relationship with Sharon feels real.

Sharon is teased to continue noticing the appearance of chemistry between Chance and Summer. Sharon will likely question Chance about his feelings for her and Summer.

Since Sharon and Chance just formed their new connection, the drama does not project as intensely. But Case’s character will likely want to protect her heart before going too far with Chance on Y&R.

