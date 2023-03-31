Y&R Spoilers – Audra Sinks her Claws in To Kyle Abbott

The Young and The Restless spoilers and updates tease Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) can’t keep her hands off taken men. Might Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) be the player’s next target? Might the lusty young woman be hungry for another conquest, since she’s chewed up and spit out Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) and Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) moved on?

She claimed that Noah broke her heart, and she struck back claiming she’d miscarried his baby with a guilt trip extraordinaire. Then she tried to make trouble between him and Allie Nguyen, (Kelsey Wang) by kissing him right in front of her-that’s just the kind of player-girl she is.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Hungry For Another Conquest?

There’s a good chance that Audra was never pregnant with Noah’s baby but she was trying to guilt-trip him into dumping Allie and coming back to her. That’s some kind of selfish schemer, to do something so low to someone but it seems obvious she has no scruples.

Y & R Spoilers- Gravitating Towards Money

According to Y&R spoilers, Audra seems like the type that people Victor and Nikki Newman’s (Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott) would call a gold digger. That’s a woman out to marry up in the world, and snag herself a rich young man and the lifestyle that comes with it. Audra attempted to take Nate Hastings, (Sean Dominic), away from Elena Dawson (Brytni Tarpy), but Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), seems to have stopped her.

She may have to let go of Nate, who seems to be able to resist his boss’s advances and remain with Elena. But Nate’s not the only fish in the sea of money in Genoa City, so Audra will certainly keep looking.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Audra Charles Made An Excuse

Even though Audra doesn’t seem like the type of woman to need an excuse to introduce herself to a man who catches her eye, she did find Kyle’s phone. He did appear to use her finding his phone to let her introduce herself and also to see if she was interested in him.

Summer Newman-Abbott (Allison Lanier) already hates Audra for how she hurts Noah, and if she sees her sniffing around her husband she’ll hate her even more.

Audra is the kind of woman who’ll break up a marriage in a heartbeat no matter how dirty she has to play, so Summer had better keep an eye out. Kyle needs to be conscious and have his wicked woman radar up as well, if he doesn’t want a manipulator maneuvering herself towards him.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with Y & R right now. Keep checking this site often to get The Young and The Restless updates, spoilers and news.