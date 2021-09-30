‘Y&R’ October Spoiler Predictions: Victoria Livid, Nick Outraged

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will start to have her doubts about Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) leading up to their big wedding day. She doesn’t want to feel this way. However, all of the speculation surrounding Ashland’s illness and true intentions has her wondering as well.

Before their big day, Victoria and Ashland may hit a roadblock in the fast-moving relationship. Is the couple going to make it? Y&R fans are wondering if the two will even last. Check out this article to see the latest predictions for September 27, 2021, through October 8, 2021.

The Young and the Restless spoilers — Victoria and Ashland are no longer happy in paradise

The couple was in their honeymoon phase long before they got married. According to The Young and the Restless spoilers, Victoria will be upset with Ashland’s response. She’ll ask him what he’s been hiding and he’ll eventually “come clean.” This leads Victoria to wonder why he kept this from her.

The Locke/Newman empire could already crack faster than the paint on Victoria’s portrait. Victoria will have to determine whether Ashland’s secret is a deal-breaker, Ashland may seek revenge. The Y&R spoilers also suggest that their happy trip will take a dramatic turn. Victoria will become furious at someone before the week is over.





Ashland might be angry that she has cancelled their wedding plans. This could cause him to snap since he’s losing everything he’s been desperately wanting. However, it’s also possible that the pair will fix everything before going to Italy for their destination wedding.

A possible plane crash could make this all more complicated. Victoria could end up injured — or worse. Someone could set up this “accident” so they don’t get to walk down the aisle. Accidents can be a major roadblock for major couples, as soap fans are well aware.

Phyllis and Jack grow closer; Nick outraged

The Young and the Restless spoilers also hint that Victoria Newman could go up against Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She’ll end up making amend with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) in the next few days. Fans have already witnessed the two of them warming up to each other. He was even invited to her wedding.

Victoria might end up fighting with her brother. Once Ashland’s secret comes to light, the siblings may find themselves at odds. Meanwhile, Victoria’s ex-husband, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) could’ve planned Victoria and Ashland’s blowup fight. He’s already been working hard to make it known that Ashland is not right for her.





[Credit: YouTube]Nick will end up disinviting Billy to Ashland and Victoria’s wedding. Billy could still end up at the wedding to the century without Lily Winters and Christel Khalil. Nick will travel to New Jersey in the interim to find out more about Ashland. While he’s away, Phyllis Newman (Michelle Stafford) and Jack Abbot (Peter Bergman) will get closer together.

The current storyline is Jack’s lack of love in his life and his undying feelings for Phyllis. Fans wonder if Jack and Phyllis will ever get back together. Nick isn’t happy with Jack’s honesty and things have been awkward between the three. He will be back from his trip to notice a moment between Phyllis and him in the coming week.

This could lead to him erupting. Though it’s an innocent moment, Nick won’t be pleased with what he sees. This could be the end of “Phick” as we know it. The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.