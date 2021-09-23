You’ve been shaving your legs all wrong

SOMETIMES it feels like you only JUST shaved your legs when you feel the dreaded spikes begin to appear.

It’s likely that we’ve been shaving our legs incorrectly our whole lives. This is because one woman has the right method – or at minimum a better way.

3 Have you been shaving your legs wrong? The right way means a smoother and softer finish

According to TikTok user Lauren Henderson, the shaving hack not only gets the job done in record time, but it leaves your skin feeling smoother and softer than ever.

You move the razor upwards, one section at time. Then you lift the razor again and start from the bottom.

But believe it or not, there’s a better way, apparently, and it means never letting the razor leave your skin.

Instead of shaving your leg in one sweep, you should continue to shave in both directions. This will ensure that the blades are always in contact your skin.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Sounds like a recipe for disaster, we agree, but apparently moving the razor up and down the skin gives you a much smoother finish.

Writing for Yahoo Life, Lucy Thorpe agreed and said there’s no catching on the back of your knee or ankles either.

Raving about the new method, Lauren said in her TikTok clip: “It literally took me five seconds per leg to shave my legs this morning. That is the fastest it’s ever taken me in my life and you can go over your knees too and it won’t cut you up.”

Previously, an expert reveals the shaving mistakes people ALWAYS make – so how many are YOU guilty of?

And a TikTok sandpaper leg shaving trend slammed as experts say DON’T try it.

Meanwhile, you’ve been washing your hair all wrong – hairdresser reveals exactly what you should be doing to banish dry ends

3 Try shaving up and down without removing the razor

3 TikTok user Lauren Henderson shared the hack online Credit: TikTok/@lalalalauren00