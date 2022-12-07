You’ve been putting your Christmas tree lights on wrong, mum’s zig zag method is WAY easier but it’s freaking people out

If your excuse for putting off Christmas decorating is that you can’t bear to deal with all the light bulbs, read this.

A mum shared her Zig Zag Method, saying it made decorating the tree so much easier. However, not all are convinced.

TikTok: Clare HoopsThe method was revealed by a British citizen in a brief clip which went viral and received over six million hits.

The hack was not well received by viewers so Clare created a guide that explains the steps.

She spoke out: “I’m going to put the lights on and show you how I do it, for real not in 13 seconds.”

First, she starts at the top and continues to create zig-zag patterns with the lights. She then moves from the top to bottom.

Clare stopped at half way as her tree was going up against the wall to save time. However, she said that you could go all the ways if you wanted.

Elle added: “It means if your lights break it’s really easy to take them off during the holidays and you don’t have and you don’t have to take all your decorations off to replace them.”

Also, the mum said the lights should not be hanging off the tree so she moved each string of light between the trees.

“You can still see some of the lines but once you get your decorations on you won’t see any of that,” She explained.

Since then, the video has been viralized with more than 200k views. While some people claim that it worked for them, others are left distraught in the original clip.

Many people claimed they would be unable to see the string lights attached to because it was too disturbing.

One wrote: “The wires being so visible would drive me insane!”

Addition of a second person: “Don’t like it this way because you see all the wire.”

The third was penned “Nope, round and round so the wire is properly hidden.”

Some were genuinely impressed at how the tree looked when it was first pushed through the branches.

A second person added: “At first I was like noooo then once you pushed them in it looks wonderful.”

Clare replied: “I think the first step is the one that freaks people out.”

The fourth claim: “I’ve used this method for the first time this year, it looks so much better!”

A fifth writer wrote in the interim: “I’ve just done this today. Can’t believe how much of a difference it makes.”