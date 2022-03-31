You’ve been putting soda cans in your fridge wrong – why you don’t need to bother removing the ring packaging

THE thin plastic “collars”The six-pack of ring soda cans that come in a six pack can seem complicated. That is why many people throw away the boxes before they can be recycled.

However, it appears that the “normal” way of storing soda is actually the wrong method – there’s a clever design feature in the plastic rings that makes storing soda cans so easy.

4 Sam Howell showed how to store cans in the refrigerator using the method he invented Credit: Tiktok/Sam Howell

4 The six-pack can be folded and slid into the fridge easily by the user. Credit: Tiktok/Sam Howell

Sam Howell demonstrated how he replenishes his mini fridge with drinks in a video that shocked thousands.

“I learned a thing!”He said this at the BeginningThis clip.

“I was gonna put my six-pack in my fridge, like I do all the time,”Howell began by showing canned drinks that were held together using plastic rings.

He then tilted his cans in the direction of each other and folded the plastic rings in half.

“I’ve been taking them out of the things like an idiot when you can actually just do this,”He explained.

Howell organized the cans neatly by keeping them in their plastic collars.

Some commenters were amazed at Howell’s ingenuity – and the fact they never knew about the trick before.

“I’m going to pretend I’ve always known this,”One viewer admitted it.

“OMG! Never crossed my mind,”Another excited person wrote.

Others criticized Howell’s method, pointing out the difficulty of accessing the cans later.

“But then you gotta rip one off,”One viewer wrote. “It gets messy once the first two are gone.”

“Gotta take the whole thing out every time you want one though,”Another person thought it. “It’s better to do it the way you were doing it the whole time.”

Howell was inspired to show his technique on camera in a follow-up video. It worked perfectly at first.

He reached inside and took out each can from the fridge one at a time. He lifted the cans from the plastic rings and immediately released them.

However, he realized that there wasn’t enough plastic cans to keep the plastic in tension once he had reached the last third of the six-pack.

He removed the cans from his bag and took them apart by hand.

“Whoever commented this, you are right – five and six come out at the same time,”Howell said.

4 The six-pack was folded in half, keeping the cans in their original positions. Credit: Tiktok/Sam Howell

4 Howell credits his genius trick for the tidy, small fridge Credit: Tiktok/Sam Howell