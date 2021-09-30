You’ve been making sandwiches all wrong

WHILE sandwiches are an easy-to-prepare lunch option, they can often be an absolute mess to eat.

One person has shared the genius method they use to prepare sandwiches. This means that nothing will fall out while you eat them.

3 A Twitter user has shown how they prepare their sandwiches Credit: Twitter/@lantern_utp

3 The technique means there is absolutely no mess while eating Credit: Twitter/@lantern_utp

Twitter user @lantern_utp came up with the technique after being sick of having food fall out of the sandwiches they’d eat.

They shared photos of the step by step guide online, showing how simple it is.

Start by placing four slices of ham on a piece of bread. Then, place the remaining half of each slice of ham on top of the bread.

Once that is done, you want to place your filling in the centre of the ham and bread – this Twitter user used egg salad – before folding up the outer halves of the ham.

Then, wrap your filling in a small package by adding another piece of bread to the top.

Partly inspired by traditional Japanese furoshiki (tied and folded cloths) to wrap or transport various items, the Twitter user created this recipe.

It’s not surprising that the tweet became viral. The tweet received more than 180k views and hundreds of comments.

“I just tried this for lunch today, and it’s nothing short of miraculous,” One person has commented.

“This is a brilliant idea. I always get ketchup on my hands when I eat sandwiches made the usual way,” Another commented.

A third person added: “Wonderful! And if you use a hot sandwich maker, it’s perfect!”

3 The method has been an absolute hit online Credit: Twitter/@lantern_utp

