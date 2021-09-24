YouTuber Tried Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson’s 50-Set Workout

YouTuber Lucy Davis attempted to do the 50-set workout used by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

It involved seven back exercises and four bicep workouts.

Davis claimed she now knows why Johnson eats so many.

A YouTube fitness influencer tried an intense workout used by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and came away more empathetic of the actor’s lifestyle habits.

Lucy Davis, the owner of Lucy Davis Fit YouTube channel posted a video showing her performing Johnson’s 50-set back bicep and bicep workouts in May.

“I got really lethargic after the back [portion],” Davis said it in her car following the workout. “I am so freaking tired, this is why he eats so much as well, obviously.”

The workout is not intended for anyone who is just starting to get into fitness. It is harder than the average workout and more intense than just one.

The routine involves seven back workouts and four bicep workouts

While most workouts are up to 24 sets long, Johnson’s routine requires around 50 sets. The entire routine can be overwhelming for beginners so it is worth breaking it into several or four separate workouts.

It starts with the back circuit, which dunks the user into the extended intensity of the workouts right off the bat.

Four sets of 8-12 reps of V-Bar Lat Pulldown

Four sets of 8-12 reps of Barbell Bent-Over Row

Two sets of 8-12 reps of Single-Arm Dumbbell Row to Lower Hip

Two sets of 8-12 reps of Single-Arm Dumbbell Row to Upper Ribcage

Three sets of 8-10 reps of Low Cable Row

Sevens sets of 8-10 reps of Lat Pulldowns

Seven sets of 8-10 reps of Back Extensions, do the last three to failure

Things don’t get any easier with the bicep circuit.

Seven sets of 8-12 reps of Low Cable Curls

Three sets of 8-12 reps of Machine Preacher Curls

Three sets of 10-15 reps of Front Double Bicep Curls

Three sets of 8-12 reps of Preacher Curls

Add it all up and you have a staggering 50 sets, which should leave you as fatigued as Davis and as hungry as Johnson.