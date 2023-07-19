YouTuber Annabelle Ham Dead at 22

Family and friends are mourning the loss of YouTuber Annabelle Ham.

The content creator—who gained a notable following after launching her lifestyle channel in 2014—died on July 15, her family confirmed. She was 22.

Annabelle’s sisters Amelia andAlexandria shared emotional tributes on social media, with Alexandria saying there “will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are.”

“Annabelle was such a light to the world,” she wrote in a July 17 Instagram post featuring a photo of the two. “A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

In her note, Amelia explained that the family is still trying to come to terms with the devastating loss.

“You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does,” she wrote on Instagram July 17. “Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me. She was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things. She was so sweet, so pretty, with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room.”