YouTube Couple Arrested and Charged for 24-Hour Target Challenge

YouTube couple is facing criminal charges for staying in Target locations after the closing of their store.

Johnson Larose and Charlotte Fischer were both charged with conspiring and third-degree criminal Trespassing.

The couple filmed and uploaded the prank to their YouTube channel.

For the prank, a couple who stayed overnight at a Target in Pennsylvania for their YouTube channel could face up to seven years imprisonment.

Police said the YouTube couple, 24-year-old Charlotte Fischer, and 25-year-old Johnson Larose — dubbed “Saucy and Honey”— were arrested and charged with conspiracy and third-degree criminal trespassing, Fox 29 reported.

“I mean, no regrets just living life and having fun, it’s kind of sad that all of this came out of it, we were expecting a fine nothing crazy,”Fischer spoke to the news station.

Police responded to an alarm at the Target store in Chester County, on February 21. The outlet reported that police arrived on the scene and said that they had not found anything.

However, employees reviewed security footage the day after and found the couple inside Target. This prompted an investigation.

Fox 29 reported that the pair were filming a documentary. “24 Hour Overnight Challenge in Target”Subscribers. The couple are seen hiding boxes in the store before their employees went to sleep and then wandering around with their flashlights.

One point in the video, the couple stated that they took a rest behind their box fort.

Fox 29 reported that the couple claimed they intended to stay at the store for 24 hours. However, after exiting the building at around 3 a.m., the alarm was set off, Fox 29 said.

According to police, Fischer was then seen returning to the store at 8 a.m. for finishing their video. According to the report, they didn’t take any merchandise from there.

According to the report, their bail conditions prohibit them from visiting Target locations within the state. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 24.

Fox 29 reported that police stated that the couple had approximately 17,700 subscribers at the time of the release, but they have now just over 20,000.