You’re most likely been cleaning your coffee machine wrong this whole time – expert shows how to do it for cheap

WHEN deep cleaning your home, do you also clean your coffee maker? It’s not the coffee pot that needs to be cleaned, but the entire machine.

One expert has provided a guide on how to clean your coffee maker every other week.

Cleaning expert revealed you've most likely been cleaning your coffee maker all wrong

You can use denture tablets to clean the inside

The TikTok star behind the account Problem Solved posed a head-scratching question to his followers when he said: “You clean your coffee pot, but when was the last time you cleaned your coffee maker?

“It’s easy and cheap with just denture tablets. These things are super handy to clean way more than just dentures,” he revealed in his video.

Fill the water tank with water and then add one or two tablets. Let them dissolve completely in the hot water.

“Denture tablets will be great for removing bacteria from your coffee machine.

“Traditional cleaning kits can be kinda expensive but these denture tablets are dirt cheap.”

He explained that the hack works with both single-serve and conventional coffee machines.

“Then, run your coffee maker like normal – without coffee, of course. Run the machine with the denture tablets until the reservoir is empty.”

Then, pour the water out and wash the coffee pot and reservoir.

“Once the water runs clear, you’re ready for a fresh brew.”

The TikTok celebrity had previously shared how he cleaned his oven without using any harsh chemicals.

After removing the crates from the oven and picking up any burnt food bits, he made a thick paste with water and baking soda.

The thick paste can be wiped all over the oven with a sponge, rag or a cloth.

Concentrate on the oven’s door and any dark spots. But don’t forget to clean the back coils.

It can be left to work for several hours or overnight.

The paste will release the grease and stick to the baking soda making it easy to wipe off.

Use a little bit water to dissolve the baking soda once it is dry.

The denture cleaners will get rid of limescale and bacteria

It's a cheap solution

Coffee pots aren't the only things that need to be cleaned