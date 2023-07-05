You’re a bad etiquette student and have been boarders wrong. It annoys the crew

Next time you wait to board your plane, you could be irritating the crew before you even realise it.

It can be stressful to wait in the boarding lounge, and it’s made even more difficult by those who aren’t paying attention as they board.

The airlines divide their planes into groups for boarding, to allow a constant stream of passengers to board quickly. However, many passengers are so eager that they will simply queue up without waiting.

Bonnie Tsai is the founder of Beyond Etiquette – an etiquette consulting company. She says that this creates more lines and slows down the process.

She urges patience, saying that both airline employees and passengers will benefit from waiting their turn.

She revealed Washington Post: “You should steer clear of standing in line at the gate before your boarding group.

“It may also cause other travellers The gate agents will become

frustrated.

“Lining up before your boarding group is called won’t get you to your destination any sooner. Be considerate, and you’ll all get where you’re going.”

Gate lice is the name given to people who are doing this.

Rich Henderson, a flight attendant added: “Stay as far away from the boarding area as you can until at least your group has been called.”

“If our frequent fliers and top-tier people aren’t even close to getting on the plane and your crew isn’t even close to getting on the plane, you really have no business standing right at the gate.”

Bonnie’s not the only one who has recently offered tips on plane etiquette.

A flight attendant answered the question of who is allowed to use the armrests on the middle seats in a plane.

Talking toInsider, the unnamed cabin crew member said: “If I could give an airline-etiquette PSA, I’d say I wish more passengers knew middle seat armrests are for the middle seat passenger — both of them.”

