Your old Apple products can earn you THOUSANDS on eBay – exact models revealed including rare original iPhone

If sellers have rare items to sell, VINTAGE Apple products could fetch thousands of dollars on the internet marketplace.

Unknowingly, some buyers might have bought a gadget that was only a few years old and is still cherished by Apple historians and collectors.

Harvard Business Review's greatest CEO in 2010 was Steve Jobs, Apple founder.

Apple’s original product

There are 62 authentic Apple I computers available.

Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO, and Steve Wozniack, an engineer, both experienced entrepreneurial success very early in their careers.

Apple’s first product, Apple I, was launched by the pair on April 11, 1976. It was priced at $666.66.

Jobs brokered an agreement for a wholesale sale with Byte Shop and the company became almost financially viable within 30 days.

An Apple I prototype that was damaged was purchased for $1000 this year. $677,196.

An Apple I listing by an eBay seller was a bold mover. $1.5millionThey claim the computer used to be in the Byte Shop alongside other originals.

Apple revolutionizes mobile computing

The iBook was Apple's successor to its Powerbook.

Although the iBook is clunky in today’s standards, the thick clamshell design and color options make it stand out.

It was the first laptop that truly harnessed wi-fi and mobile computing.

The iBook goes for a range of prices on eBay, mostly huddling around $200 – but one seller with a collection of iBooks is calling for $1,300 for one of their units.

Apple’s original iPod is super-sonic

Apple introduced the world's first portable music player in 2001. The price was $399

The iPod was a huge success from the first day it was released. It became a window into a person’s personality.

Walter Isaacson’s biography about Jobs explains how everyone was asking each other questions after the release of the device “what’s on your iPod?”

Journalists even asked President George Bush about his music during the height of iPod-mania.

A factory-sealed first-generation iPod is listed on eBay for a stunning $23,000 – while an untouched first-gen iPod may truly be a rare find, a working one can fetch you $1,500 on Etsy.

All in one: The introduction of the iPhone

Jobs stated that the iPhone was five times more advanced than any competitor's device when it launched.

Apple celebrated the 15th anniversary of the first-generation iPhone in June 2022.

Apple made a change to its early handset lineup in just 74 days. Announcement celebrating one million iPhones sold.

In the same statement, the company elected to discontinue the four-gigabyte version and put the eight-gigabyte version on center stage.

The four-gigabyte version of the original is therefore rarer and more valuable, even though it has less storage capacity.

A limited number of unactivated four-GB first-generation iPhones are available on eBay. They start at approximately $5,000. $10,000.

Even though they are functional, four-gigabyte iPhones still have value.

Four GB originals in working condition are currently selling for around $100-$350. One seller, however, is asking for $350. $1,200.

The original iPhone had the data storage content engraved on its back. Check the back of your vintage iPhone to find out which one you have.

Apple’s iPad is larger than life

Jobs' last major piece of hardware was the iPad, which he introduced before his death.

The iPad was introduced in 2010 and was promoted with lots of marketing.

A Modern Family episode from that year. top-ranked sitcom, was completely centered around the iPad – the episode was called “Game Changer”.

The iPad line continues to be updated and is in use today. This reduces the appreciation of older designs.

A first-generation iPad in good working condition can fetch you about $55 on eBay.

Apple, which has a market capitalization of over two trillion dollars, is today the second most valuable company in the globe.

Their product history is an important part of the technology chronology and human innovation story.