Your Next Bachelor Is Officially Here

Zach Shallcross Soon, they will be the ones giving the roses.

The Bachelorette The season 27 lead of will be the frontrunner The BachelorThe host Jesse Palmer announced on the Sept. 20 After the Final Rose special. After announcing the news, Jesse brought the tech executive on-stage, where Zach said, “I’m just taking this in right now. This is pretty incredible.”

“Obviously everybody saw the heartbreak in Mexico,”Zach shared his feelings about the breakup with Bachelorette Rachel RecchiaPart one of the final. “I really needed to take some time away to reflect and heal that broken heart. But what I learned from that experience is that it didn’t change how ready I am.”

Zach told Jesse that he had spent a lot of time with his family and was now preparing to take on his new role. “I also went to the gym a lot.”

Rachel was attracted to Zach early in the season and she earned her first one-on-1. They shared home videos, compared childhood memories and talked about their childhoods. He supported Zach with his uncle in Anaheim, Calif., and they became very close. Family Guy actor Patrick Warburton.