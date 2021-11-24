Your Guide to the 11-Time Grammy Nominee

The Grammy nominations announced Tuesday morning and an unexpected top contender emerged. Jon Batiste was the top nominee in a year full of high-profile albums, including those by Kanye West and Taylor Swift. We AreHis work on the Pixar score “Soul”).

Jon Batiste, who are you asking? Here’s your crash course on the 35-year-old force of nature.

He’s Stephen Colbert’s Bandleader

Batiste, the bandleader/musical director of Batiste, is probably someone you recognize if you are awake late and have a TV in your room. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a position he’s held since 2015. His band Stay Human is the house band for the show, and Batiste is frequently seen chatting and joking with the late-night host – his effervescent personality is infectious and positive attitude perfect for the talk show format.

He’s an Oscar Winner

Earlier this year Batiste picked up an Academy Award, along with composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, for his work on Pixar’s “Soul.”

The film, released last Christmas, had a unique structure to its music – Reznor and Ross handled the sound of the world of the souls (aka the Great Before), while Batiste provided the jazz compositions that can be heard from Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) and in the “living”New York City. It was a fascinating combination of sounds and styles, and one without the other wouldn’t have been nearly as impressive. The trio received an Oscar nomination (and won) in spring and a Golden Globe Award and BAFTA Film Award. And that momentum is continuing with the Grammy nominations – his side of the “Soul”soundtrack was nominated as Best Jazz Instrumental Album. One track from the album was nominated as Best Improvised Jazz Solo. “Soul”soundtrack (with Reznor & Ross) was nominated as Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

He’s a True Multi-Hyphenate

Not only did he win an Oscar but he also had the coolest night (or day?) ever. In addition to being the music director for The Atlantic, a high-brow magazine with a very high profile, he is also the director of Harlem’s National Jazz Museum. The museum was established in 1997, and relocated to a new location in 2016.

Batiste has clearly many interests and excels at them. All of them. Elmo also sang his part in a recent episode. “Sesame Street.” Is there anything he can’t do?

He’s got a ton of albums

“We Are,”His eighth album, Album of the Year nominated, is (! album. (You caught the part where he’s only 35?) He has also recorded five live albums, four EPs, including one from Colbert. And of course, his work with Reznor on the “Soul” soundtrack. Spotify is ready to go. Get it now.