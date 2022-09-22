Your Daily Horoscope: September 22nd, 2022

On Thursday, September 22, a waning crescent Moon opposes Saturn retrograde in Leo and Aquarius. Mercury retrograde is now following the Sun from Virgo into Libra, while Mercury retrograde continues to tuck behind it. The cosmos today is filled with many opposing elements, forces, or energies.

What does that mean for you?

Confrontation often brings about endings, but that doesn’t always have to be bad. Others may avoid the rawness of the unknown. But not you, Aries—you have the gumption and know-how to get through this.

We’re constantly oscillating between doing what we wantAnd what we did must, Taurus. Don’t let the failure to succeed discourage you. Instead, think about the opportunities that this work will offer you to pursue the former.

You’re quick to give out love and friendship, and that’s admirable. Be careful not to give beyond your means. Eventually, you’ll start to internalize this deficit as a personal defect, not the result of an overextended virtue.

Despite your best efforts as a closeted, sentimental hoarder, you can’t hold onto everything forever, including tangible Things that are intangible. It’s time to let go of the junk, emotional or otherwise, that’s been weighing you down.

Leo, you are a Leo with a remarkable ability to imagine and aspire. But don’t forget that the journey ToThe goal is equally important. If you don’t take the time to lay the proper groundwork now, then you’ll likely never reach it anyway.

Do you do it because you feel the need to help someone or to prove your worth? Someone else’s dilemma isn’t an excuse to show off your problem-solving skills. Virgo, don’t cross any boundaries.

Your internal moral compass is strong. You tend to punish yourself for straying from your internal moral compass when you do. Libra, the most important thing is that it was noticed. Give yourself credit.

Perhaps you’ve felt so out of sorts because your life path no longer aligns with your daily schedule. What are your habits and obligations that prevent you from achieving the goals you want? Scorpio, start there.

Consider this setback a steppingstone, not quicksand. This is an opportunity to demonstrate your creativity and flexibility. Do not succumb to the urge to slack off and continue to push forward.

You’re not always going to be the right fit for every commitment. Sometimes, despite our best efforts, we’re not the best person for the job. It’s best to admit it and move on; there’s no need to beat a dead horse, Cap.

You’re constantly searching for ways to satiate your inner craving for freedom. What are you missing out upon in your quest for independence? Aquarius, there are merits in being part of a community and having familiarity. These values can be a source of strength and stability.

Are you avoiding this change because you don’t think it would benefit you? Are you afraid to admit that you were wrong? There’s nothing wrong with wanting to look before you leap, but you can’t keep looking forever.

