Your Daily Horoscope: November 29th, 2022

M. Davis McAfee writes Madame Miranda posts. They are based on M. Davis McAfee’s explanations for each star sign and on positionings of celestial bodies as mapped by Theplanetstoday.com. Although we value the ability to self-reflect through astrology, our horoscopes serve entertainment purposes.

A waxing crescent Moon will be in a trine with Makemake on Tuesday 29 November. This is an opportunity to connect with our naturalists and activists. As the Moon approaches Saturn, the cosmos warn us that this won’t always be easy. But with the Sun in the 3rd House of Communications and Rituals, we should be able to find our way down the path—no matter how convoluted it seems.

How does the universe have your sign in mind today?

It’s impossible to avoid disappointment entirely, Aries. When it does come up, remember that this moment will soon pass. You’re not a failure for having experienced it, nor will it last forever.

Do not let your stubborn streak infiltrate your personal relationships. Loyalty can be one thing, but dogmatism another. As you and the outside world both change, it’s critical that you stay flexible and malleable.

Don’t let one minor setback convince you never to try again, Gemini. Although you may not feel ready for the challenge, your determination will be there soon. Be sure that you haven’t burned every bridge around you by then.

When others are suffering, your bleeding heart can prevent you from living life to the fullest. Don’t be afraid to lean into this compassionate urge today, Cancer. You could be a great help to others.

You’ve never been one to back down from a challenge. Why not start right now? As problematic as this obstacle might appear, you’ll likely find it’s not as difficult as you think when you take a closer look. Leo, believe in yourself.

You shouldn’t look at the past as failures. Instead, try changing your perspective. You will learn a lot from these mistakes. Not only do you know what doesn’t work. You also now know what your needs are.

Libra, it is the call of the cosmos to make use of your generosity today. Don’t worry about stepping on others’ toes and instead, take the necessary action. Don’t be afraid to take the lead.

You can’t hide from your subconscious forever, Scorpio. It will always find a way that your conscious mind can hear it. Wouldn’t you rather do it of your own accord as opposed to it forcing you to do so?

It’s just because Looks like nothing is happening doesn’t mean it’s true. The most important transformations occur outside the visible world. Be patient with yourself and the process. You will see the change in yourself over time.

Cap. Stop trying to buck against it with all your might—doing so won’t help ease the exhaustion you feel. It will actually make the situation worse.

You’re so used to leading that you’ve forgotten what it’s like to follow. Both have their advantages, Aquarius. You mustn’t give up one for the other. It’s all about finding a healthy balance. You’re close but not quite there yet.

Piscess, people often look up to you for support and comfort. It is almost unmatchable your ability to empathize and relate with other people. When you are not following the instructions, make sure that you extend this understanding to yourself.

