Your Daily Horoscope July 3, 2022

The opposition between a waxing crescent Moon (Saturn retrograde) and Sunday, July 3rd will intensify. The Moon is our inner guide, and Saturn RG calls us into action to fulfill undesirable but necessary obligations. Translation? Translation: The cosmos show some serious tough love.

What does that look like today for your sign?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

It’s not easy to live a fair life. Most often, the hardest tasks can also be the most important. Although you can fight it, the universe has the upper hand. The best thing to do is smile and bear it.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You’re an all-or-nothing type of person. You are a one-or-all type of person. Do decide to put in 100 percent, it can be devastating when it doesn’t work out. You can use it to help you or it can make you lose. Which one will it be?

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Gemini, self-destruction may manifest in sneaky ways. Don’t confuse excessive productivity with true progress. Are you trying to hide something by jumping headfirst into this new project, or are you actually preventing yourself from doing so? Because you’re certainly avoiding Something.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Even though it may seem difficult, having difficult conversations with friends can be the greatest act of love. It takes a commitment to maintain that bond. NotGiving up on trying should be the main concern.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

People find it difficult to express concerns about you, as you can be quite intimidating. You hold yourself to high standards. You likely know what these qualms would look like. You just need to get better at them.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Today, Virgo, you have an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other. Are you going to give in to the self-righteousness and chaos? Or, will you begin to think of a better way? You already know the best path.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Libra is a key relationship tip that the stars want to share with you. If you advocate for yourself outright and ensure your needs are met, you don’t have to worry about asserting yourself later in the relationship.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

As the Zodiac’s “tough guy,”You pride yourself on your ability not to take anything for granted “weaker” needs. You are not afraid to sacrifice vulnerability and honesty in exchange for power. While the latter might seem tempting, it’s fool’s gold compared to the former.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

You have the opportunity to pursue a new job or cause. While staying close to home might not seem appealing at first, have you considered there’s more to your backyard you have yet to explore?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Undoubtedly, you are intelligent and insightful. Still, that doesn’t mean you’re never wrong. If you feel like the universe is constantly pushing back against you, then maybe there’s a reason. What is the real message behind these setbacks?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You’ve been struggling at a crossroads for a while now. You are losing patience. Consequently, you’re starting to take it out on those around you. Aquarius, be cautious. Burnt bridges won’t get you anywhere.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

You’re on the precipice of significant change, but you can’t seem to make it over this last plateau. Pisces, don’t lose heart. Instead, call for help. You want your loved ones to be there for you.

