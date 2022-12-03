Your Daily Horoscope, December 3, 2022

M. Davis McAfee wrote Madame Miranda’s posts. These are based upon the reasons behind star signs, which can be found on astrology.com and the position of celestial body mapped on theplanetstoday.com. Our horoscopes can be used for entertainment only. We appreciate the opportunity to reflect on our lives through astrology.

A waxing gibbous Moon and Chiron retrograde will meet on Saturday, the 3rd of December. This is a dwarf planet that currently lies under Aries. It governs emotional soft points. These two bodies often leave us feeling tender and vulnerable when they meet. These sentiments may be affected by Makemake’s opposition, as it influences our activist spirit.

This could be a sign for you today.

Avoid focusing on the negative experiences that have shaped your life and ignoring those of others. Aries, you are not alone in your struggles. Stay connected to your community no matter how much you’re hurting.

It is okay to be a little nervous about trying something new. It could be viewed as excitement. It doesn’t matter how you perceive it. This shift in pace is likely to be beneficial. Keep your cool Taurus.

Imagine if this setback were actually saving your from more trouble. You can see the potential of your mystery-of-not knowing in a different way. But don’t be so quick to discredit your lot, Gemini.

You are a Cancer to the people you care about. While you might think you’re doing everyone a favor, it’s really a grave disservice. It’s a grave disservice to everyone.

Leo: The choices you make today can have a lasting impact on your future. Don’t underestimate the power of small tasks and vices’ ability to erode your mental wellness. It’s crucial that you find a routine that helps, not hurts, you.

If you’re not going to let others help you, then can you at least help yourself? Your needs should not be put on the back burner, as stars urge you. Virgo! There’s room for you in the front row. Grab your place.

Resentment can fester in your heart if you keep your mouth shut on this subject. In the end, either option—speaking up or staying silent—begets conflict. Wouldn’t you rather get it over with right now?

Scorpio, all the stars align in your favor. The cosmos will show you clear waters if your focus is on satisfying your emotional needs, and in turn helping others. Enjoy them while they’re here.

Make sure that you haven’t completely exhausted yourself by the time you get to whatever apex signifies success, Sag. You must leave room for yourself to enjoy the rewards of your work—and to breathe, rest, and process.

You will feel more inclined to hibernate as the temperatures drop. You can resist the temptation to hibernate, but you should try to embrace it. You can still be productive by waiting for the sun to shine, Cap.

Don’t be so quick to brush off these periods of rest, Aquarius. You don’t have to run fast all of the time. Take the time to slow down and you might be amazed at what results you get.

Pisces, your large heart can be both a blessing or a curse. Although your love for people is admirable it can also cause you to behave irrationally or against your best interests. It is important to extend that same love to yourself.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.