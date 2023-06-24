Your BBQ is hiding hidden health hazards.

The sun is out, temperatures are rising and the barbecue season has begun.

Whether you like portable, gas, coal or wood, it’s time to cook over fire and eat dinner outdoors.

1 Sausages that have been burned can cause serious harm to your health Credit: Getty

But just how healthy is your barbecued burger or your scorched sausage when it’s done over flames? How safe is it for you to stand so close to the heat?

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents reports that barbecues cause around 1,800 emergency and accident visits per year. 800 of these are related to burns with 200 of them involving injuries from knives or sharp objects.

A picnic could also be healthier for you in the long run.

Those kebabs and chicken wings might be delicious, but from cancer to arthritis, there are plenty of reasons why swerving the BBQ could benefit your health…

1. Pain and Aches

The British Medical Journal Open published the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Researchers found that people with the highest levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons – compounds found in the fumes given off by barbecues, gas cookers and cigarette smoke – are more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis.

2. SCARED OF CANCER?

The crisp ends of meats that have been barbecued, regardless of whether they were intentionally or unintentionally charred, could cause cancer.

Kim Pearson is a Nutritionist.kim-pearson.com), says: “There have been multiple studies which suggest eating those crispy chicken wings or that seared steak could be causing cancer.

“The World Health Organisation have classified acrylamide – the chemical found in the charred edges of cooked meat – as a possible risk to human health and the International Agency for Research on Cancer also consider it a ‘probable human carcinogen’.

“The chemical only occurs during high temperature cooking, like the heat used on barbecues.

“Studies have linked the consumption of grilled meats, like those found on a barbecue, to a host of cancers including breast, colon, prostate, stomach and pancreatic.

“One study, from University of Minnesota School of Public Health, found eating charred meat frequently could increase pancreatic cancer risk by up to 60 per cent.”

3. WRINKLE AT THE RIGHT TIME

Avoid squinting at the changing direction of the smoke coming from your barbecue during the sizzle.

Kim says compounds called advanced glycation end products, or AGEs, emitted during grilling, aren’t good for us.

She explains: “AGEs are produced when all foods are cooked but occur in bigger quantities when they’re burned.

“In small quantities, our body neutralises AGEs, but in large quantities they cause a process called ‘cross linking’ which damages proteins and is linked to ageing and disease.

“Cross linking causes collagen to stiffen and lose elasticity, but it’s also been linked to osteoporosis and reduced fertility.”

4. SKIN DEEP

WHILE carcinogenic foods – those which cause cancer – can often be found on a barbecue, it’s not just what we eat from the grill that can cause harm.

When you barbecue, PAHs (polycyclic aromatic Hydrocarbons) are produced in large quantities.

Researchers have discovered that these pollutants can trigger respiratory diseases like asthma or even mutations in DNA.

A study in Environmental Science & Technology found skin absorbs PAHs.

Urine samples from study volunteers were analysed after they’d been present at a barbecue and researchers found diet accounted for the largest PAH exposure, but skin was the second-highest exposure route.

5. CAUTION: CLEAN WITH CAUTION

SOME barbecue enthusiasts use fire to burn off their grills. But using a wire or metal bristled brush can also be hazardous.

The University of Missouri School of Medicine conducted a study that found over 1,600 reported injuries caused by grill brushes with wire bristles in the 12 years between 2002 and 2014

6. Hold your breath

Researchers from the University of California found that a truck with a diesel motor would need to travel approximately 150 miles at an average speed on a highway to produce the same amount of mass particles as if it were to cook a burger.

Air pollution has been associated with asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease and emphysema.

7. It’s a Sick Feeling

Food Standards Agency reports that the number of cases of foodborne illness in Britain is 2.4 million per year, with the figures at their highest in summer. Barbies have been blamed for many stomach issues.

Kim says: “Meat not being cooked through is a huge issue, as is using the same utensils for raw and cooked meat.

“Having the food you’ll be cooking on the barbecue sitting in the sunshine before you cook it can start to cause bacteria.

“Even not washing hands between preparation and service could be a culprit.

“To steer clear of food poisoning, make sure you read storage and cooking labels properly, keep everything refrigerated, wash hands thoroughly and frequently, make sure you don’t use the same fork or tongs on raw and cooked food, and keep the oven on in case anything needs to finish cooking in there.”

8. Drink up!

We tend to only fire up our BBQs when it’s hot outside, but that has its own problems – just like the amount of heat the grill is putting out.

Kim says: “Cold beer or wine often goes hand in hand with lighting the barbecue, but we tend to drink more when we’re hot and if alcohol is what’s in your hand, that’s what you’re going to drink.

“Not only does alcohol consumed in the sunshine contribute to dehydration because it’s a diuretic, which means it gets rid of more fluid in the body than it puts in.

“It’s also common to feel the effects of alcohol more when you’re in direct sunshine or are warm – and barbecues can have temperatures of up to 400 degrees celsius when they’re first lit.

“Make sure every second drink is a glass of water or a soft drink to reduce the risk of dehydration on hot, sunny, barbecue days.”

9. Feel the Burn

ACCORDING to Government Consumer Safety Research, there are around 583 A&E visits caused by barbecue burns every year in the UK.

Around 80 percent involve more than five days of hospitalization or transfer to an expert burns unit.

60% of all accidents are caused by accelerants such as methylated spirits. Barbecue accidents and burns continue to increase in number and severity.

Avoiding burns can be reduced by keeping children and elderly people away from BBQs. Also, avoid using any accelerants or long-handled utensils.

St John Ambulance recommends cooling the burn area as soon as possible by holding it under running cold water for at least 20 minutes.

Cover the burned area with clingfilm and paracetamol to relieve pain.

The NHS says to seek medical help if the burn is bigger than the size of the patient’s hand, or is affecting the face, neck, hands, feet, any joints, or genitals.