Your attitude when you lie down on a plane seat can tell a lot about who you are – there’s a great time for it

Behavior experts and ETIQUETTE have shared their opinions on the best time to recline your plane seat and how it reflects you.

Experts agree that there’s an ideal time to lie down and the best way to do it.

The real villain of the skies isn’t the humble Armrest – it’s the reclining seat, and on almost every long-haul flight, you can spot two indignant travelers locked in a battle over a reclining chair.

Most passengers are careful about how they position themselves on the plane. However, there is still one group of people who insist upon reclining as soon they get off the plane.

But according to behavior expert Judi James, it’s not our fault.

We aren’t to blame for our bad behavior – the airline is.

“It is the designer’s fault because they’ve made the chairs recline,” James shared.

“This appears to give the airline’s permission for you to recline, so we immediately step outside of etiquette and assume it’s our right to do it – because it’s what this chair does.

It is giving us the freedom to act rude.”

That said, there is a difference in the mindset of those who recline before the meal – the so-called ‘travel warriors.’

Judi said: “They are the type who has to get there first and go for everything – their attitude is that as long as they’re alright then it doesn’t matter about others.

These must not be people with empathy and mental disconnections.

She said, “The strategy is to occupy as much space possible. Then they will have the upper hand. Any space that requires to be reclaimed must be negotiated with them.

“There is no sense of negotiation, it’s a case of ‘I’ve won it, you’ve got to win it back.

“If someone wants to reclaim that space, they have to argue with you or get the cabin crew to tell you to move, and they’ll feel very vindicated about this, so they’ll almost mentally be punching the air.”

How and when should you recline your chair?

Etiquette expert William Hanson believes that there is only one acceptable moment when it can be moved, and it has to be done in a certain way.

“Reclining seats are part and parcel of going on an aircraft, so if you don’t like it then don’t fly – take a boat, drive or take business class,” Hanson said.

“However, there is a time and place for it – it should always take place after the meal has been cleared.

“If you aren’t particularly comfortable with upright seats, then book a seat right at the back of the cabin where you won’t bother anyone.”

William believes it’s important to always check with your partner before you lie down.

He stated, “Have confidence to ask.” Even if it is a bit annoying, the fact you’ve asked means that the other person is likely to say it’s fine … even if they are livid inside.”

Some airlines remove or reduce the recline function. Delta has a restriction The amount of the back seats British Airways is getting rid All short-haul flights can be relegated to reclining seats.

Qantas may soon unveil new design seat models End reclining argumentsIt has a reclining seat that drops down when it is pushed back, which does not affect passengers in the rear.