Youngest and Oldest Athletes Competing
By Tom O'Brien
In
Another 15-year-old, Kamila Valieva, is at the Beijing Games for figure skating.

Kamila Valieva of Team Russian Olympic Committee compete in the Women Single Skating Short Program during the Figure Skating Team Event at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by

Kamila Valieva is a Russian figure skater competing for the ROC.

Getty/Annice Lyn


Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva was widely considered a favorite at the Beijing Games.

At only 15, she impressed the figure-skating world during her first year on the senior circuit.

But Valieva recently made headlines when she tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart drug that’s banned by global anti-doping officials, in a drug test taken in December. The drug is typically used to treat heart-related conditions but is taken by some athletes as a way to boost endurance.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled she was cleared to continue competing in upcoming events, though it’s still undecided if she will be able to keep any medals she wins. 

