Young Thug is in hot water over a stolen bag with cash, $1M in songs and a lawsuit

Young Thug’s lawyer is firing back at the management firm behind the rapper’s luxury apartment complex in Georgia after it finally answered his $1 million lawsuit with claims the “Bubbly” artist’s own actions played a role in the loss of his Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with cash, diamond-encrusted jewelry, and a valuable trove of unreleased music.

JLB Peachtree Management says in a new court filing that Young Thug’s own “negligence and failure to exercise ordinary care” may be to blame for the series of events that led up to an unknown person allegedly claiming his bag from the building’s concierge holding area without his consent. The firm does admit that one of its staffers retrieved the bag from beside the rapper’s black Lamborghini in a complex parking garage after the item was reported by a fellow resident; but it denies it assumed a duty to protect the property and is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

The rapper’s lawyer, Charles Hoffecker, says that the firm’s “blanket denial”It has a large hole in it. “The suggestion my client’s negligence — if any — outweighs the defendants’ ignores the simple facts the defendants’ employees acted to secure the property, knew whose property it was, committed to keep the property safe in a secure location, communicated to my client they would keep the property secure, and then released the property to an unknown person,”Hoffecker tells Rolling Stone. “Now that the defendants have filed their answer, we look forward to pursuing Young Thug’s rights through the litigation process,”He adds.

According to the complaint filed last month, Young Thug, who is legally Jeffery Williams, left the bag in his car when he returned from Los Angeles on November 1, 2020. According to the paperwork, the Trace Apartments concierge staffer who found the bag claimed that he contacted Williams to confirm it was his. “located and secured”At the concierge holding room, she left a handwritten note instructing the other concierge employees not releasing the bag to anyone without first contacting the woman.

According to the lawsuit, another employee entered into the secure area after receiving that communication. “released the property to an unknown person”Williams or the original employee who wrote the note should not be contacted.

Williams claims that the bag contained $40,000 cash, a $57,000 diamond-encrusted timepiece, a $37,000 chain with inset diamonds, and approximately 200 songs on a hard drive. “worth at least an estimated $1,000,000.”

“Defendants voluntarily took possession of plaintiff’s property, notified plaintiff of their possession of his property, and undertook additional efforts to secure it and only return it to a proper party. When defendants released the property to an unknown individual other than plaintiff or plaintiff’s authorized representative, defendants breached a duty of care to plaintiff which had been created by their actions,”The suit was filed in Gwinnett County Superior Court.