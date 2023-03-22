Young Sheldon Fans Draw Connection Between Meemaw And Penny On Big Bang Theory

While Sheldon’s twin sister Missy (Courtney Henggeler) isn’t in many episodes of “The Big Bang Theory,” she has a key role in “Young Sheldon,” in which Raegan Revord portrays the character. She’s tough, sassy, and stands up for herself when her brother starts to act intellectually superior.

Still, she has a massive place in her heart for Sheldon. A prime example is in the Season 2 episode “A Tummy Ache and a Whale of a Metaphor,” which sees Missy deeply miss her brother — and even sleep in his bed — while he’s at the hospital having his gallbladder removed. The same goes for Penny. Sheldon might drive her crazy sometimes, but she’s always there for him, whether she’s beating up a bully on his behalf or teaching him about common social conventions.

U/MajorZombie7204 said, “He goes to both of them [Penny and Missy] to get opinions on social interactions. The scene … of going to get Missy on what to do about watching television with Wayne [Doc Farrow] sleeping on the couch is extremely similar to one in TBBT. There he went over to Penny to figure out what to do when there was a tie on Leonard’s door. In any case, Penny is very similar to the people in his family. That made it easier for him to be comfortable with her.”

U/SkatingGeek added, “Combined, Penny really filled the void for Sheldon.”