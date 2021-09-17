Young And The Restless Y And R Spoilers Mariah Makes A Massive Move And Abby A Hot Mess!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, September 17, 2021, reveal in Genoa City, Wisconsin Mariah coming to a decision at the most inopportune moment.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Will Shadam Ever End?

It’s already time for Dominic’s christening and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Devon (Bryton James) to take their places as his godparents, as Abby (Melissa Ordway) tries to throw them a consolation prize for not being the baby’s legal parents.

However, Mariah is not handling things well at all. She is already scared Stitch (Sean Carrigan) will return, plus she is not sure she likes how Abby is planning to raise the baby. She can’t ever get him to stop crying, plus she is ready to hire a nanny and doesn’t even have a husband around. Heck, Chance doesn’t even know the baby he has zero connection to has been born.

This all causes Mariah to let Abby know she’s changed her mind about something. Do you think she is trying to distance herself and not be the godmother, or do she want to give the baby to Abby?

Y&R Spoilers – Abby Newman Isn’t Doing Very Well

Even without Mariah having a hard time letting go of the baby, Abby is a hot mess. She is all alone in that big house without a husband and her parents wonder if she is ok. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) are there for the christening and need to express their concern to their daughter about her well-being because things aren’t going well at all.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Devon Hamilton Also Gets A Surprise

Devon is just trying to do the right thing and what he agreed to. He is honored to be the baby’s godfather although it’s hard for him not to think of Dominic as his son. He was willing to donate sperm, Chance being the father. But where is Chance?

At least Devon doesn’t have much time to think about all this because Amanda (Mishael Morgan) arrives with a big surprise. What is she up to? Was she able to return from her trip earlier than expected? Devon may be getting some shocking news from Amanda. Stay tuned to the Young and the Restless weekdays to see how these stories play out.