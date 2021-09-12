Young and the Restless Ashland Prominent Family? Y And R Spoilers!

young and the Restless Rumours suggest that Ashland Locke, Richard Burgi, may have Genoa City ties. Rumors circulated that Ashland Bergeron might be related to Dina Bergeron (*)(Marla Adams) were lovers in the past. They could have been father and son. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) has been digging into Ashland’s past. His latest discovery is that there is no record of the media mogul’s birth certificate or his parents.

Y&RSpoilers for the week of Sept 13-17 reveal that Billy will share this information with his ex-wife. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), will be furious at Billy, but it will give Victoria something to think about. Youtube YR Billy Abbott Jason Thompson

Young and Restless The spoilers for this week’s tease Ashland will be making a confession to Victoria Newman and her family. He will confess to Dina Bergeron.The Young and the Restless

Spoilers – Is Ashland Related To The Abbotts? Ashland’s past ties with the Abbott’s predates his appearance on

The Young and the Restless. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) previously stated that Locke tried to destroy his father’s business. Ashland also visited town and Jabot was his target shortly thereafter. It was assumed that it was in retaliation for Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) affair with his wife Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner). It is possible that Ashland had years of frustration for being an Abbott dirty little secret namely Dina’s?. It is possible that he resents not being a part of the family. After all, Dina was able to pass off Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) as John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) for years. If Ashland is Dina’s son he would not forgive being left out in the cold.Young and the Restless Ashland Locke -Richard Burgi – Jack Abbott Peter Bergman

Y&R Do you have any clues as to Jack Abbott’s connections? Jack Abbott was his pick for best man. He believed their relationship was too complicated. Ashland might have This is a hint that the IR relationship is much more than meets the eyes. Ashland, if he intends to remain in Genoa City, would have a connection to one of the core families. Y&R. What if Ashland belonged to another family in Genoa City? Is Ashland the Son Of A Beloved

Y&R Matriarch? Another rumor is that Ashland was connected to Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). The CBS soap’s long-term viewers know that Katherine abandoned Tucker McCall (Stephan Nichols), as a baby. Katherine had an affair and wanted to keep it secret. He was the result. It would be great for soapy if Tucker had Ashland, his twin.

Y&R Spoilers for the week September 13-17 show Ashland warning Billy Abbott not to view the ruthless tycoons as an enemy. The soap world is full of enemies who often end up being related. It would be a shock if Ashland turned out to be Billy’s uncle. Rumors that Ashland is related to an older, wealthy woman may be true. It could have been a romantic connection. Ashland could be spending time with his Aunt or Mother. Perhaps his mother gave him the money or he stole the money. Dina or Katherine would have many reasons not to tell the world about a child that was born outside of marriage. Does it seem likely that Ashland is a member of the Chancellor or Abbott families? Keep watching

Y&R Find out the answers.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XqEAja5yeM

