YouTube Mel Star Mel Thompson dies aged 35 with husband leading emotional tributes

Popular YouTube star Mel Thompson has died at the age of 35, with he husband saying in a heartfelt message ‘I wish I had her back

YouTube star Mel Thompson has died at the age of 35. The vlogger, who had almost 170,000 subscribers to her makeup channel on the platform, died on Sunday.

Her husband confirmed her death on Monday, although the cause of death was not immediately made public.

He posted a touching tribute to his wife on her Instagram page alongside a selection of pictures of the pair and their family

He wrote: “Mel sadly passed away yesterday. It’s really hard to just choose 10 photos. We lost a beautiful person.

“I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It’s great to see how loved she was.

“And she loved all you right back. I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar of our family. The kids would talk to her non-stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff.”

He continued: “And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content.

“Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought.”

He ended the emotional message by saying: "I wish I had her back."