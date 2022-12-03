You shouldn’t pick up the telephone: Who called the hoax to commit horrific strip-search crime?

Netflix’s new documentary “True Crime” will capture the attention of true crime enthusiasts. Do not pick up the phone It profiles all the scams committed by strip-search phone callers in the US during the first decade of the new millennium.

Numerous fast food restaurants were contacted by a man claiming to represent a police officer. He claimed that a manager was required to perform a strip-search on an employee being charged with a crime.

Each caller would ask the supervisor to take any female employee into a room back, search and strip, then report it to the police.

For years, the bizarre case has baffled and haunted people.

Who was this strip-search caller? And what led to his arrest? This is what we now know.

How did the scammers of strip-search?

Starting in 1992, managers of fast food restaurants or supervisors throughout the US were called by an unknown individual claiming to represent a police officer. The caller claimed that the person was trying to make a request for them strip-search a female employee.

Sometimes the caller would request an embarrassing strip search but sometimes, they’d also like the employee to take on different roles.

Over 70 cases of this were reported to the police with the most notable being the Mount Washington McDonalds Scam where a female employee was sexually abused at the hands of an assistant manager’s fiancé via directions from the caller.

Who called the person who did strip searches?

Following the Mount Washington episode, police in Panama City arrested David Richard Stewart (38 years old).

According to authorities, Stewart was tied to the calls by physical evidence, which included a telephone card that Stewart had found at his house that was used to call nine other restaurants.

Stewart however denied involvement in phone-scamming.

Stewart was tried. He faced up to fifteen years in prison. Stewart was found innocent by the jury.

Do not pick up the phoneOn December 14, Netflix will make the movie available for viewing on its website.

