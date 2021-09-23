You Should Stop Smoking Marijuana If This Happens To You

Some people can use marijuana and have a great experience, while others might have a different take on it. If you have tried to quit smoking pot and have felt irritable, anxious, sleepless, nauseated, or have decreased appetite, it is possible that you are addicted. Being addicted means you feel like you need to smoke and often have a high tolerance, indicating that you need more of the drug to get high (via MedlinePlus). Stop using if you experience anxiety, panic attacks, paranoia or hallucinations, as well as feeling disconnected from reality. It can worsen your mental health, especially in high doses (via WebMD).

There are two possible outcomes: stimulating and depressant-like effects. For example, if you have trouble concentrating, difficulty with coordination, hyperactivity, increased blood pressure, faster heart rate, you’re experiencing the stimulating or depressant-like effects (via Healthline). Many people have difficulty learning or focusing, particularly if they smoke heavy pot. If this happens, you may need to reduce or stop smoking (via WebMD). The same effects that smoking marijuana can have on your lungs are found in cigarettes. WebMD says that smoking marijuana can cause your lungs to become inflamed and hurt. You might also experience difficulty breathing and a cough.