By Brandon Pitt
You Should Cut Back On Caffeine If This Happens To You

Symptoms from consuming too much caffeine can range from mild to severe, states Medical News Today. If you have consumed more caffeine in your diet, you may feel restless, anxious, or irritable.

While you can go about your daily activities, none of these symptoms are pleasant. The more severe symptoms can make life difficult. Healthline claims that if you have overdosed on caffeine, you may be exposed to more-severe symptoms such as chest pain, hallucinations, trouble breathing, and vomiting.

According to Healthline, the recommended amount of daily caffeine intake is up to 400mg. This is a small 12oz. A cup of coffee contains approximately 109mg. The daily recommended intake of caffeine should be reduced for pregnant women, adolescents, and others with specific conditions. We should be more careful with our caffeine intake, considering the many unpleasant and painful side effects that excessive caffeine can cause. You can still drink coffee even if it’s not brewed.

