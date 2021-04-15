You Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Other details

While we are made aware of what’s there in Joe’s head throughout the seasons, which was narrated by Joe himself, which makes it so easy for us to understand how sick and twisted a serial killer’s mind is, here, we are, trying to bring everything that is going on inside the production of the season 3 of this recent psychological thriller.

While the second season has ticked all the right boxes with over 50 million viewers, the twist at the end of the second season paved ways for yet another thrilling season that is coming our way soon. Though Netflix has confirmed season 3 just a month after the second season, it’s been on the cards from the time while season 2 was developing. Anyhow, the season was given an official renewal on 14th January of 2020. The official Twitter handle of YOU writers was being in operation and expected to provide the developmental details about season 3.

What to expect?

Fresh blood joining You Season 3: Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a “Mom-fluencer” who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle. Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Js70prlmZv — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 15, 2020

While Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are set to return, the official Twitter handle of Netflix confirmed the new actors are joining the cast of ‘You’ for the third season. The list includes the likes of Shalita Grant, Travis VanWinkle, and Scott Speedman. The Twitter handle even described their characterizations. A total list of 13 with both returning as well the new blood has been released.’

You Season 3 Release Date:

Though season 3 is supposed to hit the small screens sometime in 2021, there is no specific date that’s been committed to. And if you’re one of those who belong to the group of “curious cats,” you can always pick up the third book in the series from Caroline Kepnes, but then you’re going to spoil your experience of thriller on your own. We would suggest you wait a bit more to get further into the head and the life of Joe from all of us.