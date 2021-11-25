‘You never get over these losses’: JFK’s niece responds to QAnon’s fascination with her family

John F Kennedy ’s niece has responded to QAnon ’s fascination with her family.

Maria Shriver, the daughter of the former president’s sister Eunice, retweeted a video of MSNBC’s Brian Williams saying the Kennedy and Bessette families deserve “our respect and our sorrow”, not the “circus of lost souls that is now soiling the sacred place in American presidential history.”

Journalist Shriver wrote: “Well said, Brian Williams. He’s right, you never get over these losses. I know many others struggle with theirs, as well. Go kindly into the days.”

In the clip from The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, Williams highlights the family tragedies of the Kennedy and Bessette families.

He said instead of pitying “cult members or conspiracy theorists”, we should instead “focus our pity on the Kennedy family”.

JFK, the 35th president of the US, was assassinated in 1963. His brother Robert F. Kennedy was also assassinated just five years later.

JFK’s son John F. Kennedy Jr was killed in a plane crash along with his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her sister Lauren Bessette in 1999.

Speaking of the Bessette’s parents losing two daughters, Williams said: “You don’t get over that. You learn to wake up the next day and the day after that and hopefully keep on living some semblance of a life.”

He added: “The Kennedy and Bessette families deserve our respect and our sorrow after their staggering loss. They do not deserve the circus of lost souls that is now soiling the sacred place in American presidential history.”

Williams’s comments were made due to a bizarre conspiracy theory in which some believe John F. Kennedy Jr isn’t dead and will return as Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024.

Believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory recently gathered in Dallas as they believed JFK and his son would return.

When they both didn’t appear (obviously), some instead posited that the Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is actually JFK.