You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

After its March 18 release, Netflix’s original movie is the one that has received the most attention. Windfall. It makes sense considering that the Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons. This is not to say that it was the only feature-length movie Netflix released today. A new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace was released instead. Black CrabAlso, the streaming service just released it.

Is it worth checking out the Netflix release or skipping? We’ll give you some details to help make that decision below.

Black CrabTrailer

The trailer is embedded in the tweet. And as we noted in a separate post today, for what it’s worth, the latest data from Netflix shows that foreign content like this certainly remains a big draw for the platform.

Here’s the Netflix synopsis for this Swedish action thriller, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world. “During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who — if anyone — they can trust.”

Black Crabdirecting Adam Berg. Netflix continues to air the film. “follows the six soldiers on their desperate mission across the ice. As they push themselves to the limit, they have to decide what price they are willing to pay for their own survival.”

Up to this point, the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ score is — not great. It is not terrible. Based on 10 reviews, it currently stands at 60%. These include:

RogerEbert.com: “Black Crab is more than sufficiently gripping to make you want to see it through.”

Radio Times: “It makes for an intriguing adventure, as the serene scenery is punctuated by sudden encounters with thin ice, enemy soldiers and helicopter gunships, as well as suspicions there’s a traitor in the group.”

Netflix has also added a new feature.

If Black Crab doesn’t sound up your alley? You can find our weekly recap to see a complete list of the top Netflix movies this week. The other movie we mentioned above is still available. WindfallAlso, Friday’s Netflix debut was also a success. This film is definitely worth checking out. You can read more about it here.

All you really need to know going in: Netflix’s official synopsis for this 91-minute film is pretty bare-bones. WindfallThe story follows a wealthy couple who visit their vacation home only to be confronted by a robber.

The cast members’ parts are similarly minimalist in their respective descriptions. Collins plays simply the role of “wife.”Plemons is the “CEO,” and Segel’s character description reads, simply, “nobody.”

