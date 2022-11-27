Whodunnit was a sub-genre which has largely disappeared into insignificance for quite some while, to the dismay of those who love a good mystery. However, it’s come back in quite a big way with the release of efforts like Murder On The Orient Express, Death On The Nile, See How They Run, and most importantly, Knives Out.

It was released in 2019 by Rian Johnson, who previously directed Brick, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and more. He decided to make a comedy-mystery with a small cast and a mostly local location after navigating the blockbuster franchise.

It was acclaimed by both critics and general audiences alike, with fans eager to see Daniel Craig’s central detective Benoit Blanc return for more straight after.

He has. However, do you think Knives Out should be seen before Glass Onion?

You need to be able to see Knives Out first before you can see Glass Onion.

Glass Onion is not the answer: The Knives Out Mystery provides audiences with an entirely new mystery. The sequel does not feature Daniel in his Knives Out character. However, Daniel is back in that role.

Those who haven’t seen Knives Out will have no issue whatsoever following the plot, as all of the characters that Benoit encounters are new to the emerging franchise.

The only thing audiences should know is that Benoit longs for a difficult and new case. This is covered in Glass Onion’s first act.

Knives Out is a franchise that offers viewers an opportunity to discover a different mystery each time they watch a movie.

What can we expect from this episode? Miles Bron, the tech billionaire, invites his friends over to his island to solve a mystery. Benoit, who has never had a relationship with either host or guests, is invited.

However, it’s soon revealed that the detective has a genuine case to solve when the party is interrupted by a startling crime.

Glass Onion when will it be available on Netflix?

Just in time for Christmas, the Glass Onion Netflix movie will be released on Friday, December 23, 2022.

You can stream it exclusively through the platform.

It was released theatrically on Wednesday, 23 November, but will be unavailable for one week.

It will then be available for streaming on Netflix.

What actors are in Glass Onion’s cast?

Check out below the Glass Onion Cast Members and Their Roles:

Daniel Craig is Detective Benoit Blanc

Miles Bron is Edward Norton

Janelle Monáe as Cassandra “Andi” Brand

Claire Debella as Kathryn Hahn

Leslie Odom Jr., Lionel Toussaint

Jessica Henwick as Peg

Madelyn Cline is Whiskey

Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay

Dave Bautista, Duke Cody

Noah Segan as Derol

Jackie Hoffman is Ma

Dallas Roberts is Devon Debella

A handful of cameos occur throughout too, but we won’t spoil those here. It’s all part of the fun!

Glass Onion is available for streaming on Netflix starting Friday, December 23, 2022.

