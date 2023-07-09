You may be suffering from knee pain for several reasons. Here are some simple solutions to help you ease the pain.

Knee pain is a common problem for most of us. This can cause us to slow down and restrict our movements, and lead to other muscle and joint problems.

The research shows that the results of Deep Heat According to a recent study, 71 percent of people suffer from joint or muscle pain. 27 percent have knee injuries that are related to exercise.

4 A sore leg? You can reduce the pain and protect your leg. Credit: Getty

The cause of this knee pain is a variety of factors, including tight muscles or lack of mobility.

Tim KayodeThe founder and Sports Therapist of MyosetAccording to, there could be a variety of causes for knee pain.

Here are a handful, and some simple ways to help ease the pain…

1. The hamstrings are either weak or tight

Tim explains: “Our hamstrings are huge muscles in the backs of our thighs and they attach to the hip and knee.

“So it’s only natural that when the hamstrings are tight or weak, our joints are affected.

“Tight hamstrings can be caused from a lack of stretching before or after exercise as well as sitting for long periods of time.

“Plus, tight hamstrings can occur if the hamstrings are weak. So loosening the hamstrings and keeping them strong and mobile is important.”

Stretch your hamstrings by sitting on the ground with both legs extended in front.

Reach forward as far as possible with your arms.

Regain your sitting posture by releasing the hold after seven seconds. Repeat this four or five times.

Tim advises Heel-Elevated Glute Bridges for strengthening.

Lean back and place your heels on an elevated bench with knees bent.

As you lift your glutes and drive your hips upward, keep your shoulders on the floor. The thighs should form a single line.

Repeat this ten more times.

Tim suggests Goblet Squats as another way to build strength in the lower leg.

Holding a dumbbell with both hands, stand up holding your feet at a distance of about hip-width apart.

While keeping your back flat, gaze ahead as you bend your knees. Push your hips back and lower yourself until your legs are parallel to ground. To rise, press up your heels. That’s one rep. You should aim for at least 20 repetitions.

4 Use a glutebridge to stretch and strengthen hamstrings Credit: Contributor, Getty

2. Hips that are tight or weak

“If your hip is tight and you try to turn using your foot and your hip, it causes your knee to buckle.

“This then turns to dysfunction and puts stress on your knee joint in the long term, which leads to injuries,” says Tim.

He adds: “One key driver behind tight hips is a sedentary lifestyle, AKA sitting down too much.

“And so many of us are victims of that now; we sit at work, in the car, on transport.

“On the other end of the spectrum, too much activity such as running, can also cause hip issues.

“It’s important to always stretch and mobilise before and after exercise.”

Tim advises that you incorporate a hip flexibility routine consisting of three main exercises.

Dynamic Figure Four Stretch

Cross the left ankle above your right leg while laying on your stomach.

Wrap your hands around the left thigh and gently pull your knee towards your chest.

Release the grip after five to 10 seconds and then repeat on the opposite side.

Pigeon Pose

Keep your left foot extended and bring up your right knee while lying face-down on the floor.

Keep your hips in a square position. After a short time, if it feels comfortable, you can lower your chest.

Repeat the same motion on the opposite side.

World’s Greatest Stretch

Put your hands on the floor and then raise yourself up to a position of high plank.

Make a large step forward with your right leg, until you reach your right hand. Then, lift the right hand overhead and lower the elbow down to the ground.

Repeat the same move with the other side. Try to do three or four repetitions per side.

4 You can strengthen your quads and get sweaty with split squats Credit: Getty

3. The quads may be weak or tight.

Your knees can be affected by the muscles in your front thigh.

When your quads become tight, you will need to use the knee joint more than usual in order to compensate.

It is therefore important to loosen and strengthen these large muscles.

Tim suggests split squats to strengthen your quads.

Standing in split-leg position with the left leg back and right leg forward, place your leg on your front.

As you lower yourself towards the ground, keep your back flat. Back knee must hover just above floor.

Push up the heel of the foot to start again. Aim for 10 reps per side.

The standing quad stretch can be a good way to get your quads stretched.

Standing on the right leg, hold onto a nearby wall to help you balance.

Use your left hand and bend your leg to the left.

As you stretch your hips, push them forward and hold this position for 20 seconds. Release and switch sides. Do this on both sides two or three times.

4 Exercises for your ankles can help you to relax. Credit: Getty

4. Low ankle mobility

“If your ankle mobility is poor, then it means more pressure is placed on your knee.

“Your knee has to overcompensate for poor mobility in the ankle essentially.

“Some daily ankle exercises can really help and may help to lessen the straight on your knee,” says Tim.

Ankle Plantar Flexion can be a simple mobility exercise.

Standing upright, lift your left foot from the floor. You can do this by pointing your foot up, then flexing the ankle. This should be repeated ten times. Repeat on the opposite side.

Ankle circles: Sit down and turn your ankle clockwise, then anticlockwise.

Then repeat the procedure with your right foot. This should be repeated throughout the entire day.

Tim also recommends Knee to the Wall as an ankle mobility exercise. Step in front of an upright wall. Place your left foot against the wall and place the right toes slightly behind.

Keep the toe of your front foot on the ground. Stop, and then go back to the beginning. Five times per side.

5. Ignoring your calves

You should work the muscles on your back leg to maintain their flexibility.

Tim advises Calf Raises, a simple and effective exercise that will stretch your calves while keeping them flexible.

Standing on the step edge with heels hanging, lean back.

Next, drive back up and repeat the exercise. Repeat the same exercise by driving back up.