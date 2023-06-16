You may be itching your lips.

Some external triggers are known to exacerbate the symptoms of cheilitis. Some of these allergens can be found in toothpaste, sunscreen, lip gloss, etc. Healthline). It is especially true for scented products that contain fragrance. Similar to allergic contact cheilitis are citrus allergies, in which exposure to certain raw fruits prompts itching and tingling in the lips (per New York Allergy & Sinus Centers). Citrus fruits such as grapefruits, oranges and lemons can cause an allergic reaction.

Alternatively, a case of weather cheilitis can also be brought about by harsh wind or severe cold — which is well known to be a cause of dry, itchy skin. The condition can also be caused by certain drugs, health conditions or infections, including lupus or chronic hives.