You may be damaging your teeth with a daily habit that you didn’t know about

Have you ever sipped cold coffee or tea at your desk to keep yourself energized?

This daily habit may not be noticed by you, but dental professionals warn it can cause serious damage to teeth. It is worse than eating sweets that promote cavities and drinking fizzy beverages.

1 A dentist says that drinking your coffee throughout the day will cause tooth decay.

According to New York City dentist Dr Dante Devoti the most damaging component of beverages is acid.

Experts say that almost all drinks, including sparkling water, are acidic in some way.

“Tooth enamel is the hardest mineralized substance in your body, but prolonged exposure to acid, especially acidic liquids, can cause teeth to demineralize, erode, and become more susceptible to cavities,” the dentist told the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

“Drinking one cup of coffee, tea, juice, or other drink in a single sitting is better for your teeth than sipping one cup throughout the entire day,” Dr Devoti added.

In general, drinking anything but water that is still for long periods of time can be very harmful to your gnashers.

Saliva in the mouth is a natural way to wash food particles and reduce acidity.

The process of neutralizing the pH of your saliva to make it more “protective” can take an hour or so, says Dr Devoti.

When you drink the same beverage throughout the day your saliva will not have time to raise the pH of your mouth, which means your teeth won’t be remineralized or strengthened.

Acid in the mouth can damage teeth faster if it is left there for a long time. An acidic (low) pH will also cause the enamel to dissolve.

Even worse, if you keep adding sugar, cream and other flavors to your coffee or tea for long periods of time.

Devoti wanted to burst bubbles for those who love fizzy drinks.

“Drinking soda is essentially a sugary acid bath for the teeth,” he stated.

If your pH in your mouth is below 5.5, then your gnashers may begin to dissolve.

According to Dr Devoti, the harmful bacteria will feed on the sugars in soda and convert them into acid. This further reduces the pH level and creates “a vicious cycle that destroys your teeth.”

Diet and sugar-free fizzy drinks are just as acidic, even though they do not contain the same amount of sugar.

“When there’s repeated, long exposures, almost all food and drink can be considered harmful to teeth,” Dr Devoti said in summary.

“Good oral habits go beyond brushing and flossing to recognising how eating and drinking habits, such as frequently snacking or sipping on beverages throughout the day, can be equally impactful on the health of our teeth.”