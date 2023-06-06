You could lose a lot of money by changing seats on a plane in mid-flight

All of us know the frustration that comes with being in an uncomfortable seat, then finding a much better one.

Some flight attendants will simply allow you to move in the empty seat, but others may charge you.

2 If you find yourself stuck in a seat next to another passenger, it may make you wish to change seats. Credit: Getty

You could be out of pocket depending on which airline and seat you are trying to change to.

If you have a ticket in Economy and you simply want to move into another similar seat on an aircraft, then you shouldn’t be able to get re-seated.

If you want to upgrade to a seat with more legroom or in another cabin, then it will cost money.

Emirates’ spokesperson said that if passengers try to change seats once the plane is in flight, they will have to pay a fee.

Then they told. Stuff NZ: “Voluntary seat changes on originally booked flights are allowed free of charge for seats of the same or lower value and by paying the difference for seats of higher value.”

If you decide to move seats, inform the flight attendants.

Sun Online Travel’s resident flight attendant said: “You should tell us if you are swapping seats before take off.

“There are things like weight distribution for us to consider and moving around the plane can be dangerous at the start of the flight, so it’s always best to check with your cabin crew if it’s okay first.

When we are cruising, we don’t care where you sit. But for takeoff, you should be in your assigned seat.

Many airlines allow passengers to pre-pay for extra legroom or seats to ensure that they don’t have to change seats onboard.

Qantas offers its passengers the opportunity to choose their seat and ensure that they don’t sit next to another passenger.

The “Neighbour Free” seating option permits passengers in economy class to pay a fee of around £17-£38 in order to keep the seat next to them empty.

Anyone who has booked a seat on a flight that isn’t full 48 hours before it is due to take off will receive an email offering them the opportunity to pay to keep the seat next to them spare.

If the flight is then filled with late reservations, all passengers who booked will receive a refund.

Meanwhile, choosing certain seats could also increase your chances of having an empty row.

And this man has a creepy method for trying to stop people sitting next to him on flights.