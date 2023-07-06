You could be in serious trouble if you start your garden without first consulting the authorities.

With the sun shining, you may think that now is a great time to plant your backyard garden.

It is worth asking your local authority if you can legally do so.

2 Lawyers explain how the ability to grow food in your home can differ from one state to another Credit: Getty

S.Z. Cohn, Esq., is a partner inCohn LegalNew York explained how the states can affect whether you are able to produce your own food.

He said that the first step is to recognize that there are different laws in each state (and municipality).

“Indeed, while the sale of food (at least, in a meaningful amount) is governed on the Federal level by the FDA, the mere growing of food and certainly for one’s consumption is far more localized,” he explained.

Dmitriy Kodratiev is an attorney who practices international law. He explained that, while you usually don’t have to ask permission for food to be grown in your backyard, there are exceptions.

Maine is the third state to have passed a “right to grow” law.The Constitution of the United States has been updatedwith a “Right to Food” amendment.

A Michigan woman, Julie Bass, was cited with a civil misdemeanor for not planting “grass, shrubs, or other suitable live plant material” in the spring of 2011.

She’d installed raised beds at the entrance to her suburban house.

Bass soon learned that, in her efforts to help her children learn how to grow their food, she had been breaking the law.

Bass’ experience is not unique — countless individuals have been forced to have their gardens removed.

Many people were confused by confusing arguments in support of the legislation.

Others claimed that raised beds did not match the look of an attractive yard and growing vegetables in the soil was unsightly.

Ari Bargil works as an attorney for theInstitute for JusticeWho has represented many gardeners said that these criticisms are often rooted in racism.

“These are classist restrictions that are designed to make neighborhoods look a certain way,” he said.

Nevertheless, the lawyer also pointed out the reforms that are being implemented.

“That’s hard-won legislation, said Bargil, who was involved in both cases in Illinois and Florida. “Getting reforms like this passed is very, very difficult.”